Super Bowl betting declines for first time in 4 years

For the first time in four years, the amount bet on the Super Bowl declined. Nevada’s sports books took in $145.9 million, an 8 percent drop from last year’s record $158.6 million. However, the books won $10.8 million (7.4 percent) compared with only $1.2 million last year.

The New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams meant the Patriots and “over” (total points scored) bettors got the money. The house doesn’t always win, but it usually does — this was the 27th time in 29 years that the casinos have won on the Super Bowl.

Knights bar: The new Silver and Gold sports bar has opened at Silver Sevens. It’s a Las Vegas Golden Knights-themed bar and during Knights NHL games, pitchers are $7 and Bud Light bottles are 77 cents.

Year of the Pig: The Year of the Pig in the Chinese calendar is the theme of the new display at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. The display features lanterns, cherry blossom trees, jade medallions, incense-burning ding pots, 32,000 flowers and a 12-foot pig. The display runs through March 9 and is free to view.

Cirque discounts: Cirque du Soleil is offering up to 50 percent off all shows during a Valentine’s Day ticket special. Shows good for the 50 percent discount include “The Beatles Love” at the Mirage, “Ka” at the MGM Grand, “Mystere” at the Treasure Island and “Zumanity” at the New York-New York. “Michael Jackson One” at the Mandalay Bay is 30 percent off and “O” at the Bellagio is 25 percent off. The offer is valid for dates in 2019 and you can purchase the discounted tickets through Thursday at cirk.me/ valentines2019 (scroll to Valentine’s Day offers).

Question: Did the mysterious bettor who won big on last year’s Super Bowl show up again this year?

Answer: You’re referring to a player known as “Bettor X,” thought to have won more than $10 million on last year’s Super Bowl. According to reports, he was back this year, but had a different result, losing an estimated $3.8 million betting the Rams.