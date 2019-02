Police have closed Kunia Road in both directions near the Hawaii Country Club because of a downed utility pole.

The closure occurred near 94-1211 Kunia Road.

At the same time, firefighters were responding nearby to reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 94-1151 Kunia Road.

A post by Hawaiian Electric Co. on social media advised that repairs are expected to last until approximately 8:30 p.m. tonight.