 Letter: Trump’s wall would take years to build
  • Sunday, February 10, 2019
  • 64°

Letter: Trump’s wall would take years to build

Posted on February 10, 2019 12:05 am 
The wall will be much like the Honolulu rail project in terms of problems with poor project definition, incomplete requirements, difficult land acquisition and never-ending litigation. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up