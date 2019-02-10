 Hawaii freshman Izzy Dino throws no-hitter
  • Sunday, February 10, 2019
Hawaii freshman Izzy Dino throws no-hitter

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 10, 2019 12:05 am 
Hawaii freshman Izzy Dino tossed a six-inning no-hitter to earn her first collegiate victory in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s 8-0 win against St. Mary’s (Calif.) on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read More

