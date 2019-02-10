 Kamehameha sweeps ILH wrestling championships
  • Sunday, February 10, 2019
  • 63°

Kamehameha sweeps ILH wrestling championships

By Christian Shimabuku, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 10, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 10, 2019 at 1:23 am
Kysen Terukina says he strives for perfection every time he wrestles on the mat. So far for the Kamehameha junior, things are going according to plan. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up