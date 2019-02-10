 Rainbow Warriors basketball team falls flat in Irvine
  • Sunday, February 10, 2019
  • 64°

Rainbow Warriors basketball team falls flat in Irvine

By Joseph DHippolito, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 10, 2019 12:05 am 
One of Hawaii’s worst offensive performances in any first half this season doomed the Rainbow Warriors’ chances of defeating the Big West Conference’s leading team Saturday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up