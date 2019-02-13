 Cosby vows no remorse, even if he sits in prison 10 years
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Cosby vows no remorse, even if he sits in prison 10 years

Associated Press
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 9:00am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pa., on Sept. 25, following his sentencing to a three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

PHILADELPHIA >> Bill Cosby says he “will never have remorse” for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison because he considers his conviction the work of “a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge.”

Cosby’s stance could leave him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term since sex offenders often must show remorse to win parole.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says Cosby is prepared to stay in prison rather than apologize for a 2004 encounter he considers consensual.

Cosby in a statement calls himself a political prisoner in keeping with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the legally blind, 81-year-old actor dictated the statement for NBC-TV to his wife Camille during a phone call Tuesday night from a suburban Philadelphia prison.

