Funeral held for woman found dead in suitcase in Connecticut

Associated Press
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 8:30am

    Pallbearers carried the casket of homicide victim Valerie Reyes into her funeral mass at St. Gabriel’s Church in New Rochelle, N.Y., Tuesday. Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle, N.Y., was found in a suitcase in Greenwich, Conn. on Feb. 5. Police arrested Javier da Silva, of Queens, N.Y., in connection with the killing.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. >> Family and friends have gathered for the funeral of a 24-year-old New York woman who was found dead in a suitcase in Connecticut.

The service for Valerie Reyes was held today at St. Gabriel’s Church in New Rochelle, New York, a day after police announced her former boyfriend had been charged in connection with her death.

Relatives said the arrest of 24-year-old Javier Da Silva Rojas has brought them some peace.

Town workers in Greenwich, Connecticut, found Reyes’ body in a suitcase Feb. 5, six days after she was reported missing.

Federal authorities have charged Rojas, of Queens, New York, with kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a potential penalty of death or life in prison. A lawyer for Rojas declined to comment.

