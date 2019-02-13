 Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles
  Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles

Associated Press
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 11:04am

    President Donald Trump listened as FEMA Administrator Brock Long, right, spoke while attending a Sept. 19 briefing, after arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Florence in Havelock, N.C. Long resigned today.

WASHINGTON >> The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.

Brock Long said in a letter today to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department’s watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.

Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.

LOOKING BACK

