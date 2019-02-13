 Kaneohe medical marijuana dispensary opens Friday
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
February 13, 2019
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Noa Botanicals has a second dispensary in the Windward Centre on Kawa Street near Windward Mall in Kaneohe. Pictured at the reception desk are Josh Helm, lead product specialist, Nohea Char, product specialist, seated, and Brian Goldstein, founder and CEO of Noa Botanicals.

The state Department of Health approved today the opening of a Kaneohe medical marijuana dispensary.

The dispensary, the second for Noa Botanicals, will open Friday across from Windward Mall at the Windward Centre at 46-028 Kawa St., bringing the number of pot retailers to eight on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Noa already sells cannabis at 1308 Young St.

The state has more than 24,000 patients and 1,700 caregivers registered to buy marijuana, with most of them on Oahu. The primary medical condition reported is severe pain for adults and seizures for children. Patients and caregivers are allowed to purchase up to four ounces of weed during a 15-day period with a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-day period.

