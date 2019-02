Hawaii island police are asking motorists to avoid Akoni Pule Highway, or Route 270, at Iole Road, due to a landslide.

Both lanes of the highway in the Halaula area by mile marker 24 on the northern tip of the Big Island are closed. Personnel from the state Highways Division are on-scene to assess the situation, police said. The estimated duration of the closure remains undetermined at this time.