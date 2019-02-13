More ice and snow expected for Maui, Big Isle summits as cold, wet weather chills Hawaii

A winter storm warning continues for the summits of Haleakala and Hawaii island as cold air moves over the isles, weather officials said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A winter storm warning continues for the summits of Haleakala and Hawaii island as cold air moves over the isles, weather officials said.

In addition to periods of freezing rain and snow, travel to the summits will remain extremely dangerous and should be avoided, officials said. The warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Park Service has closed Haleakala summit and will keep it closed until it is safe for visitors to drive on the road, officials said.

Temperatures dipped into the 50s and 60s overnight and will continue to hover in the high 60s as a weak cold front passes through the Hawaiian isles, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said colder air, showers and breezy to windy trade winds will ride in behind the front as it passes through the islands today. In addition, a sharp, upper-level trough will enhance clouds and showers behind the front, strong trade winds will lift these showers over windward and mountain areas through this evening with rain drifting into leeward sections.

A new “Kona low” will develop over the state on Thursday, bringing more unsettled, wet weather through Sunday. Unsettled weather is expected to linger over the island chain through the first half of next week as the low drifts toward the northwest away from the islands.

A high surf warning for the east-facing shores of isles from Kauai to the Big Island remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday as a large, north-northwest swell builds across the waters. Life-threatening surf of 18 to 22 feet is expected along those shores today, lowering to 14 to 18 feet Thursday.

A high surf advisory also remains in effect for the north-facing shores from Kauai to the Big Island through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Weather officials also issued marine weather statement warning of strong surges into exposed north facing harbors, including Kahului and Hilo, through Thursday.

Besides strong, breaking waves, weather officials warn of strong longshore and rip currents. Anyone entering the waters at shores under the high surf warning could face significant injury or death.