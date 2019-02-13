 Camels found wandering in Arizona yard are back home
  Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Camels found wandering in Arizona yard are back home

Associated Press
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 12:47pm

    In this image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, two camels sit on Tuesday in Sahuarita, Ariz. Deputies were called to a residence in the town of Sahuarita around 7 p.m. Monday and found the camels roaming a front yard. They have since been returned home.

SAHUARITA, Ariz. >> Two camels in southern Arizona are back home after going for an impromptu trek in the desert.

Pima County sheriff’s officials said authorities Tuesday found the owners of the runaway camels.

Deputies were called to a residence in the town of Sahuarita on Monday night and found the camels roaming a front yard. They were able to corral the animals away from the property.

Deputies say it’s not unusual to get calls from time to time about livestock on the loose.

