 Man who dumped tuna in woods pleads guilty, gets probation
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Associated Press
February 13, 2019
PEABODY, Mass. >> A Massachusetts man authorities say caught a tuna out of season and then dumped the headless, 400-pound carcass in the woods has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to related charges.

The Salem News reports that Harold Wentworth, of Gloucester, pleaded guilty on Monday to littering from a vehicle, improper disposal of waste and driving after license suspension. He was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

During the hearing, Wentworth’s attorney disclosed that federal fisheries regulators have already fined his client $15,000.

The bluefin tuna worth an estimated $10,000 was found in the woods of Gloucester in October 2017. A tow truck was needed to haul it out of the trees.

Prosecutors say as a commercial fisherman, Wentworth knew the rules.

