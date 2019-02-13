Roosevelt High School's music director Greg Abe conducts the Symphonic Band during practice on Tuesday in their auditorium for their upcoming concert on March 13 in Carnegie Hall in New York City.
The Symphonic Band will premier "Four Seasons of Japan" by Satoshi Yagisawa that was commissioned by the Roosevelt High School Band. They will also perform "Diamond Tide" by Viet Cuong.
The Roosevelt High School's music director Greg Abe conducts the Symphonic Band practice.
The Roosevelt High School's Symphonic Band practices how to stand up, all at once, at the end of the performance.
The Roosevelt High School's Symphonic Band poses for a group picture after practicing in their auditorium on Tuesday.
Roosevelt High School's Margaret Lonborg, section leader for the trombones, practices on Feb. 2 for their upcoming concert on March 13 in Carnegie Hall in New York City.
The Roosevelt High School's Symphonic Band practicing for their upcoming concert.
These are the percussionists using glasses filled with water as part of the music.
The Roosevelt High School's Symphonic Band practices for their upcoming concert.
Greg Abe, Roosevelt High School's music director, conducts their Symphonic Band as they practice for their upcoming concert on March 13.
The Roosevelt High School Band rehearses for their upcoming concert in Carnegie Hall on March 13th. They break up into sectionals and are taught by professional music clinicians. This is Todd Yukumoto (who plays sax and flute in Kalapana) helps the sax section.
This is the trumpet and trombone section in the Roosevelt High School Symphonic Band.
The first clarinets (in the front row, l-r) are Emiko Tajima, Yoon Ji Cha and Devon Dowkin.
The Roosevelt High School Symphonic Band, under the direction of band director Greg Abe, practices for their upcoming concert in Carnagie Hall in New York.
-
Roosevelt High School's Symphonic Band group poses for a photo after practicing for their upcoming concert.