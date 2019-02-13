 Kyle Suppa of USC has taken his golf game to the next level in his second year as a starter
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
  • 62°

Kyle Suppa of USC has taken his golf game to the next level in his second year as a starter

By Christian Shimabuku Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 13, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 13, 2019 at 12:39 am
Kyle Suppa’s PGA Tour dreams began as a 7-year-old spectator at the Sony Open. Perhaps that was one of the biggest perks of growing up right next to Waialae Country Club. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up