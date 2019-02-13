 Hawaii women’s basketball team beats UC Santa Barbara
  Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Hawaii women’s basketball team beats UC Santa Barbara

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 9:10pm
The Hawaii women’s basketball team put away visiting UC Santa Barbara with a dominant third quarter in a 72-49 win tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH (10-13, 6-4 Big West) sank four of five 3-point attempts in the 30-point period to build a 20-point lead that would remain comfortable the rest of the way. UH shot 51.9 percent to UCSB’s 30.4 percent.

Junior guard Courtney Middap scored 14 points and hit a career-best four 3s to lead the way for the Rainbow Wahine, who earned a season sweep of the Gauchos.

Coco Miller, the top offensive threat for UCSB (5-18, 2-8), was held without a field goal for the second straight matchup against UH this season. Danae Miller led the visitors with 17 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

