 Alewa Heights street closed due to house fire
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
February 14, 2019
Updated February 14, 2019 10:17am
Police have closed Aulii Street between Alewa Drive and Makanani Drive in Alewa Heights this morning due to a house fire.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

