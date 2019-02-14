Alewa Heights street closed due to house fire

ADVERTISING
Police have closed Aulii Street between Alewa Drive and Makanani Drive in Alewa Heights this morning due to a house fire.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Police have closed Aulii Street between Alewa Drive and Makanani Drive in Alewa Heights this morning due to a house fire.
Police have closed Aulii Street between Alewa Drive and Makanani Drive in Alewa Heights this morning due to a house fire.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.