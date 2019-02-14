Brown-water advisory in effect for most Oahu shores; high-bacteria advisory near Cromwell’s

The state Health Department has issued a brown water advisory for Oahus North Shore, from Kaena Point to Kahuku, the eastern stretch of Oahus shoreline, from Kahuku to Waimanalo, as well as for Yokohama Bay on the West side due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

Brown water advisories were also issued Wednesday for Niu Beach and Waialae-Kahala Beach on Oahu, which remained in effect this afternoon.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.” said the advisory.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

The state also issued a high bacteria count for Kaalawai Beach near Cromwell’s on Oahu, due to levels of enterococci that exceeded the threshold during routine beach monitoring. Levels of 318 per 100 milliliters were detected at the beach, according to the department’s clean water branch.

The presence of the high level of enterococci indicates that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water, according to the health department.

“Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill,” said the department.

Updates are available at this link.