Chilly, rainy weather reigns for Valentine’s Day through weekend

Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected across the islands on this Valentines Day, and likely to last through the weekend, according to weather forecasters.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected across the islands on this Valentine’s Day, and likely to last through the weekend, according to weather forecasters.

A flash flood watch remains in effect statewide through early Friday morning.

A slow-moving, upper-level low drifting over the Hawaiian isles from the north today brings cool, wet weather state through the weekend, forecasters said. A combination of cold air aloft, strong surface winds and upper-level troughs rotating around a “Kona low” that developed Thursday will produce frequent showers along windward slopes and scattered showers over leeward areas, which can be heavy at times, with scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures mid-morning today hovered in the low- to mid-60s for most of Oahu, including Waikiki, Kakaako, Mililani, the North Shore, and leeward and windward sides. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip down to lows of 57 to 65 degrees on Oahu’s South Shore, 59 to 66 on the Waianae coast, 56 to 62 in central Oahu, and 61 to 67 on the windward side, including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo.

A high surf warning also remains in effect for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, and a high surf advisory for the north-facing shores of those isles, through 6 p.m. today, but may need to be extended through Friday afternoon if surf remains above height thresholds.

Surf is expected to reach 10 to 15 feet along exposed, east-facing shores through this afternoon due to a short-period, north-northeast swell this afternoon.

Ocean water can occasionally sweep across portions of beaches. Expect strong, breaking waves, rip currents and dangerous currents, which make entering the water very dangerous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

The summit district at Haleakala National Park, meanwhile, will not be available for sunrise viewings, and will remain closed through Friday due to continued snow, ice, and cold temperatures which have resulted in extremely dangerous driving conditions, officials said. Rangers are enforcing the park closure at the 6,500-foot elevation Summit District entrance.

A winter storm warning for the summits of Haleakala, as well as Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island, remains in effect, through 6 p.m. today.

Weather officials said periods of snow will continue, along with very cold conditions at the summits. An additional accumulation of up to six inches of snow is possible by this evening, they said. The wintry weather will likely persist on Big Island summits through Friday afternoon.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back up here when the weather warms and conditions are safe,” said superintendent Natalie Gates in a news release.

Updates are available at nps.gov/hale or 572-4400.