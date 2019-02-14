Kauai police arrest wanted fugitive in Princeville

Kauai police said they arrested a fugitive wanted on three bench warrants this morning in Princeville.

Richard Leibman, 41, was taken into custody, and is currently being held at a police cellblock in Lihue.

Police said that at about 10:30 a.m. today, a resident of Aloalii Drive in Princeville called police when he noticed a man sleeping along the side of his house. Responding officers recognized the man as Leibman, and arrested him without incident.

“We wish to thank the public for remaining vigilant in our search for Richard Leibman,” acting Chief of Police Michael Contrades said in a news release. “We appreciate the efforts of our officers, the community, and all involved in catching Leibman in hopes he will be held accountable for his crimes.”

Leibman had been wanted on three $50,000 bench warrants for probation violations since October 2018.