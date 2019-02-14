Kauai police investigating death of woman near Wailua shoreline

Kauai police are investigating an unattended death of a Kauai woman after her body was found near the shoreline behind Wailua Golf Course on Thursday morning.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Police said a bystander discovered the victim’s unresponsive body while walking along the shoreline of an area known as “Kitchens” around 6 a.m. Thursday, and called 911.

Kauai police detectives are investigating the cause of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bryson Ponce, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at 241-1681 or police dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300.