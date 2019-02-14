 Trump to sign funding bill, declare national emergency, Mitch McConnell says
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
Associated Press
February 14, 2019
Updated February 14, 2019 10:37am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, joined by Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., center, and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., right, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the top Senate border security negotiator, speaks to reporters about the bipartisan compromise worked out last night to avert another government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington today.

WASHINGTON >> Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he’s prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.

McConnell said today the Senate will soon vote on the bill that’s needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.

The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.

The House is also expected to vote on the bill later today.

Trump’s assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.

