Red dye testing scheduled near Hilton Hawaiian in Waikiki Friday

Honolulu officials said red dye testing is scheduled near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on Friday.

The city’s Department of Environmental Services will be conducting the test of cross connection in Waikiki near 246 Paoa Place, close to the Hilton Hawaiian Village. As a result of the dye, waters offshore of Duke Kahanamoku Beach Park attached to the Hilton storm drain system may be affected.

The dye that will be used is red in color, said the city, and surfers, swimmers and beachgoers who notice it should not be alarmed.