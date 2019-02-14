Saint Francis School in Manoa will close entirely at end of academic year

Saint Francis School, founded in 1924, will shut down entirely at the end of the academic year, due to financial woes, officials announced today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Saint Francis School, founded in 1924, will shut down entirely at the end of the academic year, due to financial woes, officials announced today.

The administration had announced Jan. 7 that the middle and upper school would cease operations in May, and that the elementary division might also close if enrollment targets were not met.

Sister Barbara Jean Donavan, general minister of the Sisters of Saint Francis of the Neumann Communities, of Syracuse, N.Y., announced the decision to close the elementary school at a meeting this afternoon of staff, parents and others at the Manoa campus that was livestreamed by the school.

Donovan said that the Sisters have been subsidizing the school for the last several years and can no longer afford to do so. The school has 442 students in preschool through 12th grade.

Originally a girls’ school, Saint Francis went coed in 2006. It is known for offering an affordable Catholic education, a family-style atmosphere and a strong sports program.