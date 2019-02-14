 Mililani carnival weekend brings Central Oahu fun
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
Mililani carnival weekend brings Central Oahu fun

By Zenaida Serrano zserrano@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 14, 2019 12:05 am 
Classic carnival fun, plus a kiddie section with a petting zoo and a car display for automotive enthusiasts are all part of the Mililani Carnival this weekend at Mililani High School. Read More

