Parental Guidance: ‘Arctic’

“ARCTIC”
>> Rated: PG-13 for language and some bloody images
>> What it’s about: A man struggles to survive and save a female helicopter pilot in a harsh, frozen environment.
>> The kid attractor factor: Not much — this is a drama for adults.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Never give up, keep pushing forward. Care for those with you.
>> Violence: Some scary moments — a helicopter crash with injuries and deaths, bloody wounds, a bear attack, bad falls, etc.
>> Language: Some, but the film is almost entirely without dialogue.
>> Sexuality: None
>> Drugs: None
>> Parents advisory: This survival story is inspiring and appropriate for older kids and teens if they are interested.
