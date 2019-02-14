Parental Guidance: ‘Arctic’

SHARE



















“ARCTIC”

>> Rated: PG-13 for language and some bloody images

>> What it’s about: A man struggles to survive and save a female helicopter pilot in a harsh, frozen environment.

>> The kid attractor factor: Not much — this is a drama for adults.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Never give up, keep pushing forward. Care for those with you.

>> Violence: Some scary moments — a helicopter crash with injuries and deaths, bloody wounds, a bear attack, bad falls, etc.

>> Language: Some, but the film is almost entirely without dialogue.

>> Sexuality: None

>> Drugs: None

>> Parents advisory: This survival story is inspiring and appropriate for older kids and teens if they are interested.