Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>>The Cal Poly Mustangs are 5-17 and UC Riverside Highlanders 8-17, for a total of 13-34 overall and just 3-15 in the Big West. Team records were incorrectly reported by Ferd Lewis in his Wednesday column on Page C1.