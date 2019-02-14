ILH D-II Boys: Hanalani vs. Hawaii Baptist Academy

HBA Eagle Max Wiemken (30) is denied a shot attempt by Hanalani Royals Austin Harder (15) under the basket during the ILH Boys D-2 game between the Hanalani Royals and Hawaii Baptist Academy Eagles on Thursday. HBA won 42-34.
Hanalani Royals Jonathan Akaka (22) puts up a half-court shot attempt at the halftime buzzer.
Hanalani Royals head coach Keoni Haole yells at his team.
The ILH Boys D-2 game between the Hanalani Royals and Hawaii Baptist Academy Eagles.
HBA Eagle Ridge Wada (10) drives to the basket but has his shot denied by Hanalani Royals Kona Carruthers (24).
HBA Eagle Ridge Wada (10) fights to the basket past Hanalani Royals Cristoffer Harrison (21).
Hanalani Royals Jonathan Akaka (22) and Culver Leaman (23) steal the ball from HBA Eagle Tony Lucuab (3).
Hanalani Royals Cristoffer Harrison (21) takes a shot.
Hanalani Royals Kona Carruthers (24) drives to the basket past HBA Eagle Max Wiemken (30).
Hawaii Baptist Academy head coach George Weeks watches the game.
HBA Eagle Adam Kikuta (4) and Hanalani Royals Austin Harder (15) fight for a loose ball.
HBA Eagle Zach Qin (22) takes a shot over Hanalani Royals Culver Leaman (23).
-
HBA Eagle Adam Kikuta (4) celebrates with his bench after nailing a buzzer beater at the end of the third period.