Parkland students reflect on anniversary of shooting

Attendees listen during an interfaith service, Thursday, in Parkland, Fla. More than a thousand people gathered at a South Florida park on the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre to honor the 17 victims killed.
Attendees look at a memorial for the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting, after an interfaith service, Thursday, in Parkland, Fla.
Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., claps during an interfaith service, Thursday, in Parkland, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens from the crowd during an interfaith service, Thursday, in Parkland, Fla.
Jack Jozefs places a sign at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Thursday, on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at the school that killed 17 people, in Parkland, Fla.
Stones are placed at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, in Parkland, Fla.
Volunteers package food during a day of service in honor of the 17 that were killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last year, Thursday, in Parkland, Fla. Volunteers are expected to pack more than 770,000 meals for the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children.
Students clap for first responders as they walk the hallway at Boardman High School after a lockdown drill, Thursday, in Boardman, Ohio. Some students around the country marked the anniversary of the school massacre in Parkland, Florida, with moments of silence Thursday or somber vigils while others sought to find threads of positivity in the fabric of tragedy.
Students at Seminole Middle School in Plantation, Fla., participate in a moment of silence Thursday, for the 14 students and three staff members killed one year ago at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They are sitting in front of a new mural depicting musicians from throughout the world that was dedicated to the shooting victims.
Student advocates for new gun safety regulations hold a silent "lie-in" protest in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, in anticipation of the anniversary Thursday of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Some wore T-shirts bearing the names of individuals killed in Parkland. The New Mexico House of Representatives was poised to vote on a bill that would make it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence.
Nancy Brennan, left, of the Kent Street Coalition speaks with friend Zib Corell, center, and Maura Willing during a lunch break in the gun control hearing, Wednesday, at the Legislative Office Building in Concord, N.H. A day before the one-year anniversary of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, New Hampshire lawmakers are hoping to take advantage of a Democratic-controlled legislature to move ahead with gun control legislation that would allow school districts to create gun-free zones.
Tony Montalto hugs his son Anthony as they attend a news conference by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Wednesday, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. DeSantis ordered a statewide grand jury investigation on school safety. Montalto is the father of Gina Montalto, who was killed during the Parkland school shooting.
In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, crosses and flowers hang on a fence outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, near Parkland, Fla.
