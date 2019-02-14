 Super Bowl MVP Edelman to wave green flag at Daytona 500
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
Associated Press
February 14, 2019
Updated February 14, 2019 11:13am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. >> New England Patriots receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman has been named the honorary starter for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The honor caps a whirlwind two weeks for Edelman, who since winning his third Super Bowl on Feb. 3 has visited Disney World with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and served as a presenter at the Grammy Awards.

A half-dozen NFL quarterbacks have served as honorary starters at Daytona, including Ken Stabler, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw. Other athletes from outside of racing include track star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and the 2015 U.S. women’s soccer team.

Last year’s honorary starter was Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron.

