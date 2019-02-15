 Honolulu first responders reunite with man they saved at Waimanalo Beach Park
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 68°

Top News

Honolulu first responders reunite with man they saved at Waimanalo Beach Park

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 15, 2019
Updated February 15, 2019 8:13pm
ADVERTISING

First responders from the City and County of Honolulu reunited today with the Kahala resident they saved after he collapsed last June at Waimanalo Beach Park.

Stephen Bischoff , 71, and his wife were at Waimanalo Beach Park sightseeing with out-of-town guests when he collapsed due to a previous medical condition.

Bischoff lost a pulse three times while first responders administered CPR and stabilized him before he was transported to Castle Medical Center. He eventually made a full recovery.

He met the Good Samaritans at a ceremony at Gov. David Ige’s office honoring 10 first responders from Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department.

PREVIOUS STORY
Oahu businessman charged with tax violation
NEXT STORY
Veterans Affairs to hold resource fair
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up