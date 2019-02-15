 Hawaii island police investigating body found on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
Hawaii island police investigating body found on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 15, 2019
Updated February 15, 2019 10:05am
Hawaii island police are investigating the discovery of a body found off of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Thursday morning.

At 6:35 a.m. Thursday morning, patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male lying next to a white, late-model Ford hatchback at the intersection of the highway and Mauna Kea access road.

Police said foul play is not suspected in this case, which is classified as a Coroner’s Inquest. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the exact cause of death, and the victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.

Detectives are continuing an investigation of the case. Anyone who may have seen the white hatchback parked in the area earlier in the morning or have any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Kayne Kelli at 961-2378 or email kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

