More clouds and rain ahead as snow remains at Maui and Big Isle summits

The weather this weekend remains unsettled, according to forecasters, with clouds, scattered shows  locally heavy at times  and isolated thunderstorms.

The flash flood watch for the state was canceled this morning, but heavy rains left brown water advisories throughout Oahu shores. Baldwin Park in Paia, Maui, remains closed today due to heavy rain and flooding, according to the county officials.

A cold, upper-level low will linger over the eastern half of the state today before slowly drifting westward across the entire island chain this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to once again dip to lows of 57 to 65 degrees on Oahu’s South Shore, 59 to 66 on the Waianae coast, 56 to 62 in Central Oahu, and 61 to 67 degrees on the windward side, including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo, with northerly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

A winter weather advisory remains in place over the Haleakala and Big Island summits through 6 p.m. today.

Snow continues to fall atop those summits, with an additional 2 to 4 inches expected over Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, and an additional 1 inch expected atop Haleakala.

Weather officials warn that summit roads will be icy and dangerous, with driving visibility quickly dropping to near zero miles as snow shower bands rapidly develop over these mountain peaks. Roads to the summits are closed until these conditions diminish.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, remains in effect for east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, through 6 p.m. today. Surf is expected to reach 10 to 14 feet this afternoon, bringing strong, breaking waves and rip currents.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. Boaters should be aware of recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.