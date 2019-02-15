Oahu businessman charged with tax violation

The president of East West Associates Inc. pleaded guilty today to one charge of willful failure to pay withholding taxes.

Donn Tanaka and East West Associates were charged on June 26, 2018 with three such counts covering the tax years 2013 to 2015.

East West Associates also pleaded guilty to the other two counts.

Tanaka faces the possibility of up to five years in prison or probation and a fine of up to $100,000 if found guilty. East West Associates faces a fine of up to $500,000 if convicted.

The investigation was coordinated by the Department of Taxation’s Criminal Investigation Section and the state Department of the Attorney General.