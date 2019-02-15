 Corrections and clarifications
February 15, 2019
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

A story printed Thursday on Page B1 about an official charged in money laundering incorrectly stated that James Frank Lyon is a member of the Honolulu Zoning Board of Appeals. He resigned from the board Jan. 18.

