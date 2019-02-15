Honolulu first responders reunite with man they saved at Waimanalo Beach Park

First responders from the City and County of Honolulu reunited today with the Kahala resident they saved after he collapsed last June at Waimanalo Beach Park.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

First responders from the City and County of Honolulu reunited today with the Kahala resident they saved after he collapsed last June at Waimanalo Beach Park.

Stephen Bischoff , 71, and his wife were at Waimanalo Beach Park sightseeing with out-of-town guests when he collapsed due to a previous medical condition.

Bischoff lost a pulse three times while first responders administered CPR and stabilized him before he was transported to Castle Medical Center. He eventually made a full recovery.

He met the Good Samaritans at a ceremony at Gov. David Ige’s office honoring 10 first responders from Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department.