 Veterans Affairs to hold resource fair
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 69°

Hawaii News| Newswatch| Top News

Veterans Affairs to hold resource fair

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
February 15, 2019
Updated February 15, 2019 9:50pm
  • Exterior of the Carl T. Hayden Veterans Affairs VA Medical Center in Phoenix May 28, 2014.
ADVERTISING

The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a town hall and resource fair from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harry & Jeannette Weinberg Hall at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park.

The event will feature representatives from Pacific Island Health Care System, National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and Honolulu Veterans Affairs regional office, who will be available to discuss health care issues, memorial benefits and veterans benefits. Counselors also will be available to discuss health eligibility, tele-health and veteran’s benefits.

In addition, a Mobile Vet Center and representatives from veterans service organizations will be on hand. Flu shots also will be available.

For more information, call Gene Maestas at 532-3720 (extension 221) or Amy Rohlfs at 208-5544.

PREVIOUS STORY
Honolulu first responders reunite with man they saved at Waimanalo Beach Park
NEXT STORY
No. 2 Hawaii beats Lincoln Memorial for ninth consecutive sweep
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up