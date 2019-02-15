Veterans Affairs to hold resource fair

The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a town hall and resource fair from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harry & Jeannette Weinberg Hall at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park.

The event will feature representatives from Pacific Island Health Care System, National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and Honolulu Veterans Affairs regional office, who will be available to discuss health care issues, memorial benefits and veterans benefits. Counselors also will be available to discuss health eligibility, tele-health and veteran’s benefits.

In addition, a Mobile Vet Center and representatives from veterans service organizations will be on hand. Flu shots also will be available.

For more information, call Gene Maestas at 532-3720 (extension 221) or Amy Rohlfs at 208-5544.