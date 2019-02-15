 Rearview Mirror: Hawaii Baptist Academy celebrates its 70th anniversary
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 67°

Rearview Mirror: Hawaii Baptist Academy celebrates its 70th anniversary

By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 15, 2019 12:05 am 
Hawaii Baptist Academy is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. It occupies three locations in Nuuanu. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up