  Friday, February 15, 2019
Home investor finds staircase booby-trapped with a knife

Associated Press
February 15, 2019
PHILADELPHIA >> A Philadelphia real estate investor says a home he was scoping out came with an unadvertised surprise — a stairway booby-trapped with a swinging knife.

Ekrem Uysaler says he and his team were looking at the home in January when one of his co-workers saw a small line on the home’s staircase. WCAU-TV reports he stopped his construction manager from heading up the stairs and recorded video as they pulled the staircase line with a spare rod.

Pulling the line triggered a fast-moving, downward-swinging crutch from above the staircase. Taped to the end of the crutch was a large knife pointing right to where a person’s head would have been walking up the stairs.

Uysaler says he has never encountered something like this before. He says “It’s like ‘Home Alone’ … Philly style.”

