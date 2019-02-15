 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 76°

News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged

By Tribune News Service
February 15, 2019
Updated February 15, 2019 12:40pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Katy Perry arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton on Feb. 8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    Orlando Bloom arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif.

ADVERTISING

There’s a new reason for Katy Perry to sing with joy.

The pop star is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, whom she first started dating in early 2016.

The “Firework” singer and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star each shared a selfie to their Instagram pages showing Perry wearing a flower-shaped ring.

“Lifetimes,” Bloom captioned the photo, while Perry wrote, “full bloom.”

Perry’s mom, meanwhile, shared additional photos from the event to her Facebook page, writing in a since-deleted post, “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day,” according to People.

Bloom, 42, and the “Roar” artist, 34, were first romantically linked in January 2016. They broke up the following year, before rumors emerged in early 2018 that they’d rekindled their romance.

Perry then confirmed last April amid the speculation that she was “spoken for” relationship-wise during a red-carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

The singer was married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

PREVIOUS STORY
21 Savage ‘wasn’t hiding’ being British, feared deportation
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up