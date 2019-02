TODAY BASEBALL College: Portland at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. BASKETBALL ILH I-AA boys: playoffs, Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. SOFTBALL College: Pacific University vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Portland at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

ILH I-AA boys: playoffs, Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Pacific University vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m., at St. Francis; Saint Louis at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

College: Portland at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii,

8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division II boys: single elimination tournament, championship–Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 2 p.m. at Klum Gym.