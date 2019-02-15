 Cubs’ Addison Russell sorry for ‘pain’ he caused ex-wife, no details
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
Cubs’ Addison Russell sorry for ‘pain’ he caused ex-wife, no details

Associated Press
February 15, 2019
Updated February 15, 2019 1:28pm
  • In his first public comments since he was suspended for 40 games for violating the leagues domestic violence policy, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell apologized to his wife and his team, and said he believes counseling is making him a better person.
    Video courtesy CBS Chicago

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell speaks at a press conference after a spring training baseball workout today in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, Ariz. >> Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell says he’s sorry for the “hurt and the pain” he caused his ex-wife but didn’t detail what prompted a 40-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Russell met with the media today for the first time since being suspended last fall, a penalty that he accepted without appeal. Russell spoke for nearly 20 minutes at Cubs camp, ahead of position players joining spring training workouts early next week.

The suspension followed allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Russell missed the final 11 regular-season games plus a wild-card playoff loss to Colorado. He will be eligible to return in early May, barring postponements.

Russell said his “past behaviors were wrong and unacceptable.”

The 25-year-old Russell said, “I don’t want to get into any specifics, but what I do want to say is I am accountable for my past actions. I’m not proud of the person I was, but I do want to own this issue and take responsibility for the hurt and the pain that I’ve caused Melisa, and for that I am sorry.”

Russell is now in a “loving” relationship with another person, he said. He said his relationship with his ex-wife is “moving in the right direction” as they co-parent their son.

Russell said he is working with a counselor. He noted the support of his family and the team. Cubs manager Joe Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein attended Russell’s session.

An All-Star in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series, he hit .250 with five home runs and 38 RBIs in 130 games last season. He received $3.4 million, one-year contract — a $200,000 raise — last month.

LOOKING BACK

