No. 2 Hawaii beats Lincoln Memorial for ninth consecutive sweep

Senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg continued his climb up the career kill charts, putting down eight kills without an error when playing in two sets, as No. 2 Hawaii defeated Lincoln Memorial 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 in a nonconference men’s volleyball match tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It was the ninth consecutive sweep for the Rainbow Warriors (9-0), one shy of the program record set in 2017. Van Tilburg moved past Jonas Umlauft (1,128) for No. 12 and is 33 away from passing Naveh Milo (1,168) for No. 11.

Hawaii, the national leader in hitting percentage (.472), hit a program record .667 over the hour and 19 minutes. The Warriors did not commit a hitting error until Colten Cowell hit the net when attempting to put down an overpass, pulling the Railsplitters to 12-5 in Set 3.

Cowell finished with a match-high nine kills when playing the entire match.

Senior hitter Jordan Walley and junior opposite Cory Evan led the Railspliters (7-5) with five kills each. The teams meet again at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Junior middle Patrick Gasman, who leads the country in blocks (1.68 per set) was in on four of the Warriors’ 10. 5 stuffs. Senior middle Dalton Solbrig was in on six and Cowell five.

Sophomore libero Gage Worsley, the national leader in digs (2.71 per set), finished with six.

Hawaii had nine aces, five by junior opposite Rado Parapunov.