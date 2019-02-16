 Fire burns down single-story home on Hawaii island
  • Saturday, February 16, 2019
Fire burns down single-story home on Hawaii island

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 16, 2019
Updated February 16, 2019 9:12am
A single-story home mostly collapsed when it was engulfed in flames early this morning on Hawaii island.

Hawaii island firefighters said the fire at 28-1551 Old Mamalahoa Highway was reported by neighbors around 3:13 a.m., according to a report.

Firefighters were unable to locate the residents of the home. The cost of the damage is estimated at $194,000.

As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene to clean up and investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

