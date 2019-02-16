Scattered rain showers ahead as snow remains on Maui and Hawaii island summits

Strong and gusty winds are expected to move over the western waters of the Hawaiian islands today, according to forecasters, with the winds carrying low clouds and rain showers over the smaller islands.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Strong and gusty winds are expected to move over the western waters of the Hawaiian islands today, according to forecasters, with the winds carrying low clouds and rain showers over the smaller islands.

Forecasters said rainfall will be heaviest over the windward areas and the winds are strong enough to possibly spread the showers leeward to the smaller islands.

Scattered showers are expected before noon today in Honolulu with north winds of 10 to 14 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. Scattered showers are forecasted before 1 p.m. today in Hilo, while scattered showers are expected to arrive in Kailua-Kona between noon and midnight. Showers are likely between noon and midnight on Kauai and scattered showers are forecasted before midnight for Maui.

Showers will move from the northeast of the Hawaiian islands to the leeward and interior areas Sunday due to afternoon sea breezes. Although rain will likely increase early next week, thunderstorms and heavy rain will be possible, especially for Hawaii island, through the middle of the week, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has also issued a high-surf advisory for the north-facing shores and a high-surf warning for the east-facing shores through this evening. The high-surf advisory may likely be extended tonight through Sunday for the east-facing shores, forecasters said.

A high-surf warning is in effect for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui and Molokai until 6 p.m. this evening. A high-surf advisory is in effect for the north-facing shores of Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau until 6 p.m. this evening.

Surf of 10 to 16 feet is expected along the north- and east-facing shores of Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials. Expect strong breaking waves, longshore and rip currents. Ocean water may occasionally sweep across portions of Hawaiian isle beaches, forecasters warned.

“Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death,” the warning said. “Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.”

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the summits of Maui’s Haleakala and Hawaii island’s Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through 10 a.m. today.

As a result of the freezing drizzle, snow and ice-covered roads on the summits, the National Weather Service advises visitors to postpone travel plans to the summits until conditions improve. The National Park Service closed the road leading to the Haleakala summit as well as the road leading to the summit of Mauna Kea.