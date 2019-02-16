Woman, 40, dies following two-vehicle crash in Kalihi

A 40-year-old female has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kalihi early this morning.

Honolulu paramedics received a police dispatch call around 1:44 a.m. and responded to the traffic accident at the intersection of Liliha Street and North Vineyard Boulevard, according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with a district chief.

The woman and four other patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital. The woman died upon arrival to the hospital, the report said. A 31-year-old male and three 18-year-old males were in serious condition.

It was unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other details were available.