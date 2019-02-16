 Roosevelt High School students to perform at Carnegie Hall
  • Saturday, February 16, 2019
  • 74°

Roosevelt High School students to perform at Carnegie Hall

By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 16, 2019 6:00 pm  Updated on  February 16, 2019 at 6:50 pm
Roosevelt High School’s Symphonic Band has been chosen to perform in a music festival at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City next month. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up