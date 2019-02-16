Woman crashes truck into empty Lihue restaurant

A woman crashed her truck into an empty Lihue restaurant Friday afternoon, shattering the glass window and demolishing tables near the entrance.

No injuries were reported after the driver crashed her truck into Tip Top Cafe when the restaurant was closed, Kauai police said in a news release.

A 56-year-old woman of Omao was driving a white Ford pickup truck heading southbound on Akahi Street and turned into a reserved parking stall fronting Tip Top Cafe and crashed her truck into the building shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Kauai police said.

Located near Lihue Airport, the restaurant is known for oxtail soup and loco moco. The crash occurred during closing hours.

Kauai police and firefighters assisted the driver out of her truck.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.

The cost of the damage has yet to be determined. It was unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Kauai police are investigating the incident.

The restaurant is expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.