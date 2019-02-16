 Beer from 1886 shipwreck may yield new brew
  • Saturday, February 16, 2019
  • 71°

News

Beer from 1886 shipwreck may yield new brew

Associated Press
February 16, 2019
Updated February 16, 2019 4:05pm
ADVERTISING

COBLESKILL, N.Y. >> Ahoy, beer lovers: A bottle from a 133-year-old shipwreck may yield yeast for a new brew in upstate New York.

Biotechnology students at the State University of New York at Cobleskill uncorked a bottle from the shipwrecked SS Oregon on Thursday. Serious Brewing Company of Howes Cave plans to develop a new brew if the students successfully extract yeast.

Bill Felter, of Serious Brewing, acquired the beer from a customer who owns an assortment of artifacts recovered from the Oregon.

The ship was en route from Liverpool, England, to New York City with 852 people aboard on March 14, 1886, when it collided with a schooner near Fire Island, New York, and sank. All but one person survived.

Last year, an Australian brewer produced beer from yeast recovered from a 220-year-old shipwreck.

PREVIOUS STORY
A Florida man mistakenly received a $980K tax refund, and officials say he tried to keep it
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up